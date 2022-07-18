Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,339 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.93% of Thorne HealthTech worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 704,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 246,113 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance

THRN stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

