Emerald Advisers LLC Has $11.21 Million Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,926 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.51% of SeaSpine worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 277,996 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 502,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 83,305 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 101.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 602,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaSpine

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Stock Performance

SPNE opened at $5.95 on Monday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Stories

