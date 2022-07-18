Emerald Advisers LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,908 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Trinity Capital worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Trinity Capital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Trinity Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 585,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $243,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,377 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRIN opened at $14.28 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $545.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 101.25% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

