Emerald Advisers LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.17% of Enfusion worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENFN stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENFN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

