Emerald Advisers LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,786 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 166.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,952,000 after purchasing an additional 990,059 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $14,982,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.