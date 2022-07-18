Emerald Advisers LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 393.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,499 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.11% of TETRA Technologies worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 441,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.61 million, a PE ratio of 187.09 and a beta of 2.81. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $130.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

