Emerald Advisers LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,974 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.74% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $35.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $133.51.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

