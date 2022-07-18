Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.36% of Q2 worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Q2 by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 82.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Q2 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Q2 Price Performance

Q2 stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.