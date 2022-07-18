Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $872.79.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $720.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $710.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $864.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

