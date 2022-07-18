Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,728 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Curis worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $12,418,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Curis by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Curis by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 599,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 241,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Curis by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 235,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

