Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 1,025.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,713 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.77% of TETRA Technologies worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 393.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,420,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,499 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $477.61 million, a PE ratio of 187.09 and a beta of 2.81.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $130.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

