Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,443 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.04% of SeaSpine worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

SeaSpine Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $218.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.42.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaSpine

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.