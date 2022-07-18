Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $1.93 Million Stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.13% of Enfusion worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENFN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

