Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Crown were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Crown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $88.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.82.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.30.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

