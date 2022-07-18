Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,787 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.57% of Portillo’s worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insider Activity

Portillo’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

PTLO stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.