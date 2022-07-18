Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,922 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.42% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 46,617 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 695,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $4.33 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

