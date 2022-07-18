Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 223,571 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.48% of OceanFirst Financial worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 187,913 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,763,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

In related news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.83.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

