Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Jamf were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,595,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after buying an additional 90,824 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,227,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,958,000 after buying an additional 382,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 14,179.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after buying an additional 984,180 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $205,746.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jamf Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

JAMF stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

