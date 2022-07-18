Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 58.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $277.47 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.83 and a 200 day moving average of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.