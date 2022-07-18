Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,998 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

