Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 984 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MasTec were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasTec by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

MasTec Stock Up 0.7 %

MTZ stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.