Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 276,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $61,384,000 after purchasing an additional 86,158 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

NASDAQ:META opened at $164.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

