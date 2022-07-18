Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,008 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.86% of 908 Devices worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245,516 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 300,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 168,055 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 832.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $333,043.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,614.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $333,043.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,422 over the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

MASS stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.