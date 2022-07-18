Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 256 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,873 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 68,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 34.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 82,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $60.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

