Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 5,130 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.42% of H&E Equipment Services worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 166,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,170.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 166,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,170.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $216,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,042 shares of company stock worth $1,181,636. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 2.0 %

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $982.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.