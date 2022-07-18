Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,363,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $44,231,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Equitable by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,252 shares during the period.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

