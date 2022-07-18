Essex LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after buying an additional 276,650 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after buying an additional 231,855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,024,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 212,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after buying an additional 168,499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $82.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

