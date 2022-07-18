Essex LLC Grows Stock Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DTEC opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13.

