Essex LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Essex LLC owned approximately 3.58% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,443,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 178,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,028 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGHY opened at $19.20 on Monday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.