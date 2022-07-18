Essex LLC Purchases 385 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $212.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.55 and its 200 day moving average is $225.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

