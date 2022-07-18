Essex LLC Reduces Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,465 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Essex LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

MLPX stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50.

