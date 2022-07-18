Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $265.45 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.27. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.