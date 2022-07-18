EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.30 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on EVE in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

NYSE:EVEX opened at $6.71 on Friday. EVE has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

