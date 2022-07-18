Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,993 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 70.22.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 31.60 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is 46.04.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

