Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $9.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

