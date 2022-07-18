Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 310 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Itron by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,192,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Itron Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.70.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $99.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.