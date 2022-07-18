Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,837 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 58,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

