Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $114,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

