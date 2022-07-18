Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,828.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 93,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $10,187,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $108.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $139.31. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

