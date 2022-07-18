Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 586 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

