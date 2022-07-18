Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,138 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 269,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $77.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

