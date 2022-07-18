Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

VALE stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

