F.N.B. (FNB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect F.N.B. to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F.N.B. Price Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,940,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,480,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 321,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading

