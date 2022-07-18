FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,627.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $399.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

