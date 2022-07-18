Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Farfetch by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

