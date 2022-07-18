FCF Advisors LLC Buys 229 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 276,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $157.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

