Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Barclays

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $142.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $97.07 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

