FIDELIS iM LLC Invests $476,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.