Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

FRRPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

