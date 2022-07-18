Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 279,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE VZ opened at $51.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

